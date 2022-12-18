FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 4.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.