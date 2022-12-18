FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $536.44 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

