Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.81. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.