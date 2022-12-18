FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Reaches $341.74 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $341.74 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

