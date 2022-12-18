Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 11.5% in November

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance
Shares of HTOOW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 1,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.
About Fusion Fuel Green
