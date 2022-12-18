Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

