Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th.
NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.19.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
