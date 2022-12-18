GeniuX (IUX) Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $55,585.06 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeniuX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $872.71 or 0.05207356 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00486310 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.01 or 0.28814118 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.