Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Genpact Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE G traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. 2,347,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after purchasing an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.