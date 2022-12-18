GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $348.62 million and $456,810.80 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

