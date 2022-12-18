Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

