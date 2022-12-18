GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $97.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares worth $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $58,657,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

