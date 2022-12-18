Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CHIR opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000.

