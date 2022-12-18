Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.56% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

