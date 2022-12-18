GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GFS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.15.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
