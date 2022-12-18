Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

GGROW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.54. 15,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Gogoro Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of electric scooters and electric scooter enabling components in Taiwan and internationally. Its electric scooters portfolio includes Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro S1, Gogoro 2 Series, Gogoro VIVA XL, Gogoro VIVA MIX, and Gogoro VIVA.

