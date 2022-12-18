Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Golden Matrix Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Shares of GMGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 26,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,487. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.