Grassi Investment Management Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day moving average of $232.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.