Grassi Investment Management Sells 800 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned 0.05% of Wynn Resorts worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

