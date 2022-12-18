Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 938,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,776.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

