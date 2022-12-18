Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.53. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 4.04 and a 12-month high of 28.25.
