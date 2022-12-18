Greenridge Global Downgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Hold

Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for China Automotive Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut China Automotive Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.24. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Articles

