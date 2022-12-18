Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

GRFS opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Grifols by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Grifols in the second quarter worth about $131,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

