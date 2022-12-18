Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 4.1 %
GRFS opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.