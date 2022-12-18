Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 48% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,777.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00384833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00863431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00611253 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00267129 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

