Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0732

Grin (GRIN) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Grin has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $925,931.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded up 66% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,737.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00384180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00857430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00095757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.56 or 0.00612755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00270070 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

