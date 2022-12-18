GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
GSI Technology stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.76. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
