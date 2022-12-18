GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSI Technology stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.76. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GSI Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.