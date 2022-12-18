GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GUNGF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

Featured Stories

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

