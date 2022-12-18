GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $379.80 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $379.80 million and approximately $5,145.35 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005028 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007690 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

