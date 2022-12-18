GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0073

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. GYEN has a market cap of $39.35 million and approximately $169,325.87 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

