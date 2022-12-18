Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €200.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
