Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €200.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.59.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

