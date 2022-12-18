Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.59.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.