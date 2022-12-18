Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

