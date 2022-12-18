HC Wainwright Trims Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Target Price to $5.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

