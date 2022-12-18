HC Wainwright Trims Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Target Price to $5.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.