Head-To-Head Analysis: ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) vs. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of ProKidney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and Century Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.97) -3.73

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProKidney and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 4 0 2.80 Century Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

ProKidney presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 245.14%. Given Century Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than ProKidney.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Century Therapeutics N/A -34.65% -25.09%

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

