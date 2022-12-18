Head-To-Head Analysis: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) vs. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Splunk and BIO-key International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.67 billion 5.35 -$1.34 billion ($4.28) -20.42 BIO-key International $5.11 million 1.32 -$5.07 million ($0.88) -0.91

BIO-key International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Splunk has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Splunk and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 10 20 0 2.67 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $116.39, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. Given Splunk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -20.81% -396.11% -8.91% BIO-key International -117.30% -52.09% -41.64%

Summary

Splunk beats BIO-key International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities. It also provides Splunk Solutions, such as Splunk Security solutions that enable cybersecurity teams streamline the security operations workflow, accelerate threat detection and response, enhance threat visibility, and scale resources to increase analyst productivity through machine learning and automation; Splunk IT Solutions that provide IT Operations teams visibility and control across cloud and on-premises environments; and Splunk Observability Solutions for building and maintaining infrastructure and applications. In addition, the company offers Ecosystem Solutions, which includes pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible UI components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods, as well as Splunk On-Call, Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, and Splunk SOAR solutions, which provides APIs, SDKs, and other interfaces that enable its ecosystem, including third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content that configures and extends Splunk solutions to accommodate specific use cases. Further, the company provides adoption and implementation services, education services, and maintenance and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

