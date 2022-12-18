Head to Head Survey: Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) versus Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 3.35 $51.17 million $0.92 54.62 Intellicheck $16.39 million 2.31 -$7.48 million ($0.25) -8.00

Profitability

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Intellicheck. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Alarm.com and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 5.71% 10.76% 5.00% Intellicheck -30.59% -24.92% -19.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alarm.com and Intellicheck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83 Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alarm.com presently has a consensus target price of $69.20, indicating a potential upside of 37.71%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 93.75%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Intellicheck on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, early identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that uses a retail scanner to validate an ID, and get additional data for analytics and analysis; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

