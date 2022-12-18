Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Update

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,939,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,311. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -24.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 75.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 689,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 86.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 185,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

