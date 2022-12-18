Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

HELE opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $249.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

