HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €18.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($51.58) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG stock opened at €20.88 ($21.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €19.94 ($20.99) and a 52 week high of €74.64 ($78.57).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.