HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Update

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,329,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 3,952,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43,294.0 days.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.21) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($56.84) to €47.00 ($49.47) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $79.98.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

