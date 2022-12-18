Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,408. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

