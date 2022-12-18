Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the November 15th total of 692,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 119,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $15,900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,696,445 shares in the company, valued at $493,475,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $724,574.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,303,984.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Herc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 593.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.56. 276,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.