Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $148.40 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00024186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.40 million and $305,813.82 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00016061 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040914 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00220159 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05830902 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $289,582.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

