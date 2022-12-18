HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.14 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, HI has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $771,655.30 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00015586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00220417 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02536866 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $562,597.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

