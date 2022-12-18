HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.90.

TMUS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.