HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $240.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

