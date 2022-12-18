HMS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

LHX opened at $213.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.57. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.