HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

