HMS Capital Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 761,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 309,060 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

