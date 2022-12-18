HMS Capital Management LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV opened at $204.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average of $244.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 0.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,934. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

