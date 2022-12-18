HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average of $329.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

