Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 425,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

